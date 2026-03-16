Chaz Lanier News: Erupts for 30 points in G League

Lanier produced 30 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 128-119 win over Delaware.

Lanier combined with teammate Isaac Jones for 67 points on the way to an impressive victory. This marks the first time in 16 regular-season appearances that Lanier has reached the 30-point threshold, and he also set a season high in rebounds.