Chaz Lanier News: Headed to G League

The Pistons assigned Lanier to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.

After logging 12 minutes off the bench in the Pistons' 115-101 win over the Warriors on Friday, Lanier dropped back out of the rotation for Monday's 113-110 victory over the Lakers while Detroit welcomed Kevin Huerter (shoulder) back from a one-game absence. Lanier should get the chance to play extended minutes for the Cruise in Wednesday's game versus the Greensboro Swarm and will likely be recalled by the Pistons ahead of their next game later that night versus the Hawks.