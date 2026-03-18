Chaz Lanier News: Heading back to NBA team

Detroit recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Wednesday.

Lanier should be available for the Pistons following a four-day spell with the Cruise, but he'll offer a depth option going forward. Prior to his last assignment period, he racked up just three points over 19 minutes of play across three appearances for the NBA side. He could eventually be assigned again to the G League squad, where he has been more active lately, averaging 16.8 points per game during the regular season.