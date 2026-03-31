Chaz Lanier News: Joins G League team for postseason

The Pistons assigned Lanier to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.

Detroit held out five rotation players Monday against the Thunder in the front end of a back-to-back set, affording Lanier the rare chance to crack the NBA rotation. He ended up playing 13 minutes off the bench in a 114-110 overtime loss, finishing with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and no other statistics during his time on the court. The rookie second-round pick will now rejoin the Cruise in advance of its playoff opener Tuesday versus Raptors 905.