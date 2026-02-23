Chaz Lanier News: Rejoins parent club

The Pistons recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Monday.

Lanier has rejoined the parent club after he logged 33 minutes Sunday in the Cruise's 149-118 win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing the contest with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and one steal. The rookie guard will be available for Monday's game against the Spurs but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation.