Chaz Lanier News: Rejoins parent club
The Pistons recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Monday.
Lanier has rejoined the parent club after he logged 33 minutes Sunday in the Cruise's 149-118 win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing the contest with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and one steal. The rookie guard will be available for Monday's game against the Spurs but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now