Chaz Lanier headshot

Chaz Lanier News: Returning to parent team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:03am

Detroit recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Saturday.

Lanier suited up for Motor City in Friday's 123-116 loss to the Osceola Magic in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs, finishing with 27 points (8-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes. With the Cruise's campaign coming to an end with the loss, Lanier will rejoin the Pistons for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. Though Lanier has been formally recalled, it's unclear if he'll arrive in Philadelphia in time for the Pistons' game Saturday versus the 76ers. Detroit is officially listing him as questionable for the contest.

Chaz Lanier
Detroit Pistons
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