Chaz Lanier News: Returns from G League

The Pistons recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise ahead of Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Detroit is listing Cade Cunningham (lung) and Caris LeVert (knee) out for Thursday's contest, but Lanier may need Tobias Harris (hip) -- who is listed as questionable -- to sit out against the Pelicans in order to crack the rotation. The rookie second-round pick is averaging just 7.9 minutes in 26 games at the NBA level this season, with many of those appearances coming in garbage-time situations.