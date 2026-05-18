Chaz Lanier News: Scoreless in five minutes

Lanier accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in five minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The rookie second-round pick played a very minimal role for Detroit this season. Across 34 regular-season appearances, he saw just 7.7 minutes per contest with 2.4 points and 0.7 rebounds. He'll likely see some action during the Summer League.