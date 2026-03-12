Chaz Lanier News: Summoned from G League

The Pistons recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Thursday.

After a brief stint in the G League, Lanier will rejoin the parent club ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers. He'll provide the Pistons with some more depth on the wing with Ausar Thompson (ankle) sitting out and Caris LeVert (wrist) listed as doubtful, though Lanier was limited to just six garbage-time minutes in Detroit's blowout win over the Nets on Tuesday, when both Thompson and LeVert were sidelined.