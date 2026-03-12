Chaz Lanier headshot

Chaz Lanier News: Summoned from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 8:59am

The Pistons recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Thursday.

After a brief stint in the G League, Lanier will rejoin the parent club ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers. He'll provide the Pistons with some more depth on the wing with Ausar Thompson (ankle) sitting out and Caris LeVert (wrist) listed as doubtful, though Lanier was limited to just six garbage-time minutes in Detroit's blowout win over the Nets on Tuesday, when both Thompson and LeVert were sidelined.

Chaz Lanier
Detroit Pistons
