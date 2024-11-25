Cheikh Mbacke News: Contributes off bench in defeat

Mbacke tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 loss to Delaware.

Mbacke saw a good chunk of time off the bench Sunday, resulting in the forward leading all players on the second unit in rebounds and putting forth a pair of points offensively. Over two games so far this season, Mbacke has averaged 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.