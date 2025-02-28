Fantasy Basketball
Chet Holmgren Injury: Deemed questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 8:56am

Holmgren is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta due to a right calf contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren was a late addition to the injury report due to the calf contusion, which is a new injury for the big man. If the 22-year-old is sidelined, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Holmgren has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.6 minutes per contest.

