Chet Holmgren Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Holmgren (back spasms) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this has all the makings of a maintenance day. Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) is also out, meaning the Thunder could rely heavily on Jaylin Williams.
