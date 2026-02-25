Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Holmgren (back spasms) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this has all the makings of a maintenance day. Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) is also out, meaning the Thunder could rely heavily on Jaylin Williams.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
