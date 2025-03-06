Chet Holmgren Injury: Iffy for Friday

Holmgren (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After missing Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies with a right lower leg contusion, Holmgren might be able to return to the floor Friday. The 22-year-old big man has played in only 18 games for the Thunder this season, averaging 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes per contest.