Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:53pm

Holmgren (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Holmgren missed Saturday's game due to an illness, which now has his status for Monday's game in question. If he is unable to go, Jaylin Williams will be hoisted into a sizable role as Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) has already been ruled out.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
