Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 3:00pm

Holmgren is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto with back spasms, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back, so it's not shocking to see Oklahoma City think about giving the star big man a maintenance day. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams could both be thrust into an elevated role if Holmgren isn't available Tuesday.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago