Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Holmgren has an illness and will not suit up Saturday against the Warriors.

Holmgren is battling the flu and is a late scratch for this contest. With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) out, the Thunder will need Jaylin Williams to soak up a hefty workload Saturday which makes him a solid streaming option in fantasy.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago