Chet Holmgren Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Holmgren has an illness and will not suit up Saturday against the Warriors.
Holmgren is battling the flu and is a late scratch for this contest. With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) out, the Thunder will need Jaylin Williams to soak up a hefty workload Saturday which makes him a solid streaming option in fantasy.
