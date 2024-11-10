Chet Holmgren Injury: Leaves game with leg injury

Holmgren (leg) went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Warriors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren hit the floor hard after attempting a block on Andrew Wiggins in the first quarter of Sunday's game. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his leg, and he was eventually helped back to the locker room by Isaiah Hartenstein (hand). If Holmgren is sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game, Ousmane Dieg would figure to see more minutes at center.