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Chet Holmgren Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:36am

Holmgren is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets with a bruised left hip.

The Thunder could take a cautious approach with the All-Star big man versus an inferior opponent, but they may need Holmgren, as Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) is sitting out the second night of a back-to-back set. Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins could both work their way into the streaming mix in most fantasy leagues Wednesday.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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