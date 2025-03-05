Fantasy Basketball
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Out against Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Holmgren will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies with a right lower leg contusion.

A contusion is generally a day-to-day issue, but it's not a surprise to see the Thunder exercise caution. For now, Holmgren can be considered questionable for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers. Isaiah Hartenstein is likely to start Wednesday and could offer a bit more upside than usual in fantasy.

