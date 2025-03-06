Fantasy Basketball
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Questionable against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Holmgren (leg) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After missing Wednesday's win against the Grizzlies, Holmgren might be able to return to the floor against Portland on Friday. The 22-year-old big man has played in only 18 games for the Thunder this season, averaging 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a career-high 2.7 blocks per game, shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

