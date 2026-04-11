Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Holmgren (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Holmgren will be held out of a second consecutive contest due to lower-back spasms, though he should be good to go for the postseason. With the Thunder listing 10 players out for their regular-season finale, Branden Carlson and Kenrich Williams should see increased playing time in the frontcourt once again.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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