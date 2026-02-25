Chet Holmgren Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Holmgren (back) won't play Wednesday in Detroit.
Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) will join Holmgren on the sidelines for Wednesday's game, which should lead to major minutes for Jaylin Williams. Holmgren is getting hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he should return for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More