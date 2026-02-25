Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:11pm

Holmgren (back) won't play Wednesday in Detroit.

Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) will join Holmgren on the sidelines for Wednesday's game, which should lead to major minutes for Jaylin Williams. Holmgren is getting hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he should return for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
