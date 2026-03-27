Chet Holmgren Injury: Ruled out Friday
Holmgren (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
After not listing Holmgren on the initial injury report, the Thunder have scratched the star big man from the lineup altogether Friday due to a bruised left hip. His absence frees up plenty of minutes and usage for the likes of Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe to soak up.
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