Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Holmgren (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Bulls.

After not listing Holmgren on the initial injury report, the Thunder have scratched the star big man from the lineup altogether Friday due to a bruised left hip. His absence frees up plenty of minutes and usage for the likes of Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe to soak up.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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