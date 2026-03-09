Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 3:36pm

Holmgren (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Holmgren will miss a second straight game while battling the flu. Aaron Wiggins could see a bump in minutes, and with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) also out, Jaylin Williams figures to see increased frontcourt opportunities and is likely to start a second consecutive game. Holmgren's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Celtics.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
