Chet Holmgren Injury: Won't play Monday

Holmgren (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Holmgren will miss a second straight game while battling the flu. Aaron Wiggins could see a bump in minutes, and with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) also out, Jaylin Williams figures to see increased frontcourt opportunities and is likely to start a second consecutive game. Holmgren's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Celtics.