Chet Holmgren Injury: Won't return Sunday

Holmgren (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Warriors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren was helped to the locker room in the first quarter after landing on his right hip while attempting a block on Andrew Wiggins. Given the hard fall, it wouldn't be surprising if Holmgren is held out Monday against the Clippers. Isaiah Joe was inserted into the Thunder's starting five in the second half in Holmgren's absence.