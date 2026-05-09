Chet Holmgren News: Another near double-double

Holmgren logged 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 131-108 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Holmgren paced the Thunder in the first half, with 12 of his 18 points coming over the first two quarters of Saturday's game. He co-led Oklahoma City in rebounds and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Ajay Mitchell (24 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23 points). Holmgren has scored at least 18 points in five of seven playoff games, and in the postseason he is averaging 19.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.7 threes, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals over 30.9 minutes per contest.