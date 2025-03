Holmgren (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Houston.

After missing Sunday's game against the Spurs, Holmgren has the green light to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Presumably, Isaiah Hartenstein will move to the bench as a result. Through 17 games this season, Hartenstein is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.7 blocks.