Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 3:58pm

Holmgren (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Holmgren is overcoming a left hip contusion and should face no restrictions, provided Wednesday's contest versus an inferior opponent remains competitive. The All-Star big man has averaged 18.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31.0 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 56.8 percent from the field during this stretch.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago