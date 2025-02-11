Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Career-high five blocks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Holmgren contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 137-101 victory over New Orleans.

Holmgren is starting to get back to form as one of the Thunder's best all-around players, as he recorded a career-high five blocks in Monday's blowout win against the Pelicans. Despite only playing 25 minutes in the win over New Orleans, the 22-year-old big man made his presence known defensively while also showing he might be coming around offensively, scoring 12 points, which is three points shy of what he averaged last season (15.0) for Oklahoma City.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now