Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Collects three stocks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Holmgren accumulated 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 win over the Suns in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Holmgren's only miss came from three-point territory, and he again did an excellent job locking down the paint for Oklahoma City. Through the first three games of this series, Holmgren has racked up a total of eight swats.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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