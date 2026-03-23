Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Denies five shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Holmgren chipped in 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks and four assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 123-103 victory over the 76ers.

Holmgren fell one rebound shy of a double-double in a strong performance that also featured five blocks. The Gonzaga product, who entered Monday averaging 1.9 blocks per game, has now recorded five-plus blocks in four contests this season, with his most recent occurrence prior to this coming Dec. 31. The 23-year-old will look to maintain a high level of play and stay healthy through the remainder of the regular season as the Thunder prepare to defend their title and pursue back-to-back championships.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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