Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Disappears in Game 7 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Holmgren logged four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during the Thunder' 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder desperately needed another contributor alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the absence of Jalen Williams (hamstring). While he contributed defensively, Holmgren was unable to meet the moment offensively when it mattered most, failing to attempt a shot in the entire second half while missing half of his limited free-throw attempts. It was an incredibly disappointing end to the 2025-26 season for Holmgren, who finished the Western Conference Finals having averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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