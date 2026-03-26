Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Doesn't stand out in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Holmgren ended with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Celtics.

Holmgren didn't have his best performance, but at least managed to score in double digits for an 11th consecutive game. The star big man is averaging 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in that stretch while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep. Holmgren's role on offense is likely to decrease a bit in the coming games, though, as Jalen Williams is expected to work as the No. 2 option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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