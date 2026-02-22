Chet Holmgren News: Double-double against Cleveland
Holmgren closed Sunday's 121-113 win over the Cavaliers with 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes.
The 15 boards tied his season high, as Holmgren recorded his 18th double-double of the campaign. Five of them have come in his last seven games, a stretch in which Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks.
