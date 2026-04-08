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Chet Holmgren News: Double-double against Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Holmgren ended Tuesday's 123-87 victory over the Lakers with 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes.

The double-double was his 23rd of the season, giving Holmgren three more games to produce one more and establish a new career high. The 23-year-old big had gone six straight games without pulling down double-digit boards coming into Tuesday, however, as his court time keeps getting trimmed in blowout wins. Over 12 contests since returning from an illness in early March, Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 threes, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.9 minutes.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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