Chet Holmgren News: Double-double in DC

Holmgren accumulated 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 victory over the Wizards.

The double-double was Holmgren's second in five games since returning from an illness that cost him two contests in early March, and his 22nd of the season -- one shy of the career high he set as a rookie in 2023-24. Over 12 appearances since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old big is averaging 16.4 points, 10.2 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.