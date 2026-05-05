Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Double-double in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Holmgren contributed 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 108-90 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Holmgren was stellar across the board, leading Oklahoma City in scoring while posting game highs in rebounds and blocks. It marked the second double-double of the postseason for the big man, who recorded his first double-double in Game 4 of the first round against the Suns to close out the series. Holmgren and the Thunder will look to keep the momentum going in Game 2 on Thursday as they attempt to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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