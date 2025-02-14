Chet Holmgren News: Double-double in Thursday's loss
Holmgren supplied 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Timberwolves.
After sitting out Wednesday's contest, Holmgren returned to handle his biggest workload in three appearances since recovering from a fractured hip and produce his fifth double-double of the season. With additional rest coming over the All-Star break, Holmgren could have some of his workload restrictions lifted when the Thunder resume play Feb. 21 in Utah.
