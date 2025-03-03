Chet Holmgren News: Double-doubles in win

Holmgren registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 137-128 win over Houston.

Holmgren led the Thunder in rebounds and blocks Monday, though he struggled with efficiency in his return to game action after missing Sunday's win over the Spurs due to a sprained left ankle. Despite shooting woes, the 22-year-old logged his seventh double-double through 18 regular-season outings in the win. Additionally, the second-year big man recorded multiple blocks for the 14th time this season.