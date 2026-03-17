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Chet Holmgren News: Double-doubles vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Holmgren finished Tuesday's 113-108 win over the Magic with 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assists and one block over 33 minutes.

Holmgren led the Thunder in rebounds Tuesday while finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (40 points). It was Holmgren's 22nd double-double of the season, which is tied with Kel'el Ware for 17th in the NBA. Holmgren has averaged 19.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 blocks over 29.9 minutes per game since March 1.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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