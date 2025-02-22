Chet Holmgren News: Drops 20 on Jazz in win

Holmgren posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 130-107 win over Utah.

It was Holmgren's best scoring effort since Nov. 8, and coming out of the All-Star break he appears fully back up to game speed after missing nearly three months due to a hip injury. It's not clear whether OKC the 22-year-old center will be allowed to play in back-to-back contests yet, so he could get rested for one end of the Thunder's home-and-home set against the Timberwolves on Sunday and Monday.