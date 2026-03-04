Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Drops double-double in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Holmgren recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 win over the Bulls.

The double-double was the 20th of the season for Holmgren, the second time he's reached that mark in his career. The 23-year-old big has recorded seven of them in his last 11 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.5 points, 11.2 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.3 minutes.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
