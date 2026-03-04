Chet Holmgren News: Drops double-double in Chicago
Holmgren recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-108 win over the Bulls.
The double-double was the 20th of the season for Holmgren, the second time he's reached that mark in his career. The 23-year-old big has recorded seven of them in his last 11 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.5 points, 11.2 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.3 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More