Chet Holmgren News: Efficient two-way performance
Holmgren notched 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 119-84 victory over the Suns in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Holmgren was limited to just 25 minutes, with Oklahoma City easily accounting for Phoenix in what could be a sign of things to come. The Thunder was able to rest basically its entire starting five during the fourth quarter. Based on the ease of victory, this series could be over after just four games, unless Phoenix can flip the script.
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