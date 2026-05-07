Chet Holmgren News: Flirts with double-double in Game 2
Holmgren totaled 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-107 victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers.
Holmgren put together a strong final line and ended the night tied for the team lead in scoring with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Holmgren continued his efficient ways on offense and has knocked down 57.1 percent of his field goals through the first two games of the series to go along with five made treys. The Gonzaga product has also made his presence felt on the opposite end of the court by compiling five total steals and five total blocks so far in the semifinals.
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