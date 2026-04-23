Chet Holmgren News: Four rejections in Game 2 win

Holmgren notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 win over the Suns in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 23-year-old big man continues to be a force at the rim. Despite sitting out the final two games of the regular season due to back trouble, Holmgren has recorded multiple blocks in five straight appearances, averaging 20.2 points, 9.2 boards, 3.2 blocks, 2.6 threes, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes over that stretch while shooting 64.3 percent from the floor and 54.2 percent (13-for-24) from downtown.