Chet Holmgren News: Full stat line in win
Holmgren tallied 30 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Clippers.
Holmgren turned in an impressive all-around performance to help the Thunder secure the best record in the NBA for a second consecutive season. The All-Star big man led all players in points, rebounds and blocks while recording his 24th double-double of the season. Additionally, he dished out a season-high five assists and swatted multiple shots for a third straight game.
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