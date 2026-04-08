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Chet Holmgren News: Full stat line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Holmgren tallied 30 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Clippers.

Holmgren turned in an impressive all-around performance to help the Thunder secure the best record in the NBA for a second consecutive season. The All-Star big man led all players in points, rebounds and blocks while recording his 24th double-double of the season. Additionally, he dished out a season-high five assists and swatted multiple shots for a third straight game.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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