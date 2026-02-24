Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Holmgren (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Holmgren was initially slated as questionable for Tuesday's contest due to back spasms, but the fourth-year big man has been cleared to play in the front end of the Thunder's back-to-back set. He has averaged 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over 28.5 minutes per game since Feb. 1, though he's shot 22.2 percent from three-point range (on 3.4 3PA/G) over that span.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
