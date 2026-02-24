Chet Holmgren News: Good to go Tuesday

Holmgren (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Holmgren was initially slated as questionable for Tuesday's contest due to back spasms, but the fourth-year big man has been cleared to play in the front end of the Thunder's back-to-back set. He has averaged 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over 28.5 minutes per game since Feb. 1, though he's shot 22.2 percent from three-point range (on 3.4 3PA/G) over that span.