Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Green light to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:10pm

Holmgren (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Holmgren popped up on the injury report due to a right calf contusion, but it doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to be sidelined Friday. He has averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.2 steals over 27.5 minutes per game in his six outings since returning from a right hip fracture.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now