Chet Holmgren News: Held in check
Holmgren accumulated 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Holmgren has the unenviable task of matching up with Victor Wembanyama, and his numbers have taken a hit in this series. Through two games, he's shooting a combined 7-of-17 from the field with averages of 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest.
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