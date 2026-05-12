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Chet Holmgren News: Just misses double-double in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Holmgren produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-110 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The 24-year-old big fell exactly one board short of a double-double for a third straight game as the Thunder booked their tickets for the Western Conference Finals with a second-round sweep. Holmgren is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists during OKC's playoff run while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
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